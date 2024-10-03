Open in App
    Repeat offender arrested for exposing himself in front of McAllen store

    By Alejandra Yañez,

    2 days ago

    McALLEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A man with a history of indecent exposure was arrested for attempting to sexually gratify himself outside an apparel store in McAllen.

    Gabriel Fontaine-Foster was arrested on a charge of indecent exposure after he exposed his genitals while sitting in the front doorway of Second Mat Apparel, according to an offense report obtained by ValleyCentral.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M20uG_0vt1vPkn00
    Gabriel Fontaine-Foster mugshot (Photo courtesy of the McAllen Jail Records)

    A woman near the store spoke to police and said she asked Fontaine-Foster to leave, however he refused.

    Docs: Man exposes himself to bus station security guard

    The woman gave police a description of Fontaine-Foster and said he left the store moments before they arrived.

    Shortly after, police found a man who matched the description on the 100 block of N. Broadway Street. He was arrested on the spot for jaywalking.

    While the woman who spoke to police stated she did not want to press charges, authorities advised that due to Fontaine-Foster’s criminal history, the state would charge him.

    On March 21, 2023, Fontaine-Foster was convicted of indecent exposure for exposing himself to a McAllen bus station security guard.

    For more on this incident see our previous coverage, here .

    Joe Salazar
    1d ago
    The guy must be proud of himself, showing them off, could be ill, or just fkn sicko
