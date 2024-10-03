Repeat offender arrested for exposing himself in front of McAllen store

McALLEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A man with a history of indecent exposure was arrested for attempting to sexually gratify himself outside an apparel store in McAllen.

Gabriel Fontaine-Foster was arrested on a charge of indecent exposure after he exposed his genitals while sitting in the front doorway of Second Mat Apparel, according to an offense report obtained by ValleyCentral.

Gabriel Fontaine-Foster mugshot (Photo courtesy of the McAllen Jail Records)

A woman near the store spoke to police and said she asked Fontaine-Foster to leave, however he refused.

The woman gave police a description of Fontaine-Foster and said he left the store moments before they arrived.

Shortly after, police found a man who matched the description on the 100 block of N. Broadway Street. He was arrested on the spot for jaywalking.

While the woman who spoke to police stated she did not want to press charges, authorities advised that due to Fontaine-Foster’s criminal history, the state would charge him.

On March 21, 2023, Fontaine-Foster was convicted of indecent exposure for exposing himself to a McAllen bus station security guard.

For more on this incident see our previous coverage, here .

