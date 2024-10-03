Brownsville library shooting suspect arraignment rescheduled

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The man arrested in connection to a fatal library shooting in Brownsville is scheduled to be arraigned next month.

Humberto Paz, 33, was originally charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after reportedly shooting a man in the head at the Brownsville Public Library Main Branch in May.

On May 11, officers arrived at the library located on the 2600 block of Central Boulevard to find 71-year-old Vahid Khaledi, unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Source: Brownsville Police Department

Police say there was a verbal altercation between the two men at the library leading up to the shooting.

ValleyCentral was able to obtain information about Paz’s background, including his service in the U.S. Army Reserve between 2008 and 2016.

Abril Luna, Public Information Officer for the Brownsville Police Department, said Paz suffered from mental health problems but there were no indications of threats being made.

ValleyCentral spoke to witnesses of the shooting who stated Paz was a regular at the library and often spoke frantically while pretending to be on the phone.

An arraignment has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 7 in the 103rd Cameron County district court.

Paz remains jailed on a $3.7M bond

