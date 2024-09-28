Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ValleyCentral

    City of Rio Hondo hosts ‘Super Hero, Super Health’ Health Fair

    By Mia Morales,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LHYUW_0vnAJlM700

    RIO HONDO, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The City of Rio Hondo and the Rio Hondo High School P-Tech are hosting a community “Super Hero, Super Health” Health Fair.

    The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Civic Center, located at 121 N. Arroyo Blvd.

    More than 20 local healthcare entities, such as Su Clinica-Harlingen, CenterWell Senior Primary Care, Harlingen Medical Center, and others, will be in attendance.

    The event will provide several different free health screenings for the community.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Exclusive: Sit down with attorney who represents mother cleared in child’s death
    ValleyCentral6 days ago
    $725K winning lottery ticket sold at Brownsville Stripes
    ValleyCentral3 hours ago
    Chrome in the Sand returns to South Padre Island
    ValleyCentral5 days ago
    Florida Burger King Shut Down Again After Failing Inspection
    Akeena5 days ago
    Think Pink activities with South Texas Health System
    ValleyCentral4 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Always Lonely
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment18 days ago
    Three Newborn Florida Panther Kittens Found in Florida’s Remote Wilderness
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    Governor Abbott speaks to RGV leaders
    ValleyCentral5 days ago
    Tamaulipas man sentenced to federal prison, attempts to smuggle 55lbs of cocaine into U.S.
    ValleyCentral5 days ago
    Plane experiences mechanical issues at McAllen airport runway
    ValleyCentral2 days ago
    What’s next now that the hearings into the Titan implosion are over?
    ValleyCentral2 days ago
    Hispanic Heritage Month: El Paso Water VP has come full circle back to hometown
    ValleyCentral5 days ago
    Over 700 pounds of bologna, prescription meds seized at Presidio port of entry
    ValleyCentral5 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida5 days ago
    Dallas woman, 21, tried to cross border with 50 pounds of cocaine in car, CBP says
    ValleyCentral4 days ago
    CBP: $624k worth of cocaine seized at Pharr International Bridge
    ValleyCentral2 days ago
    PD: Man falsely identifies as commissioner to scam resident
    ValleyCentral2 days ago
    First Pizza Hut location opening in Los Fresnos
    ValleyCentral3 days ago
    Potential West Nile virus cases under investigation in Cameron County
    ValleyCentral5 days ago
    WATCH: Meteor spotted last night in Harlingen
    ValleyCentral5 days ago
    Mission police investigate fatal motorcycle crash
    ValleyCentral3 hours ago
    Former Progreso mayor pleads guilty in federal drug trafficking case
    ValleyCentral6 days ago
    Mosquito spraying underway in San Benito
    ValleyCentral5 days ago
    OceanGate employees were asked to delay paychecks once, ex-admin director says
    ValleyCentral6 days ago
    McAllen hosts flag ceremony for Mexico, Central American countries
    ValleyCentral4 days ago
    Nightly closures this week in McAllen, Pharr
    ValleyCentral4 days ago
    Are you registered to vote after voting rolls removal?
    ValleyCentral3 days ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Spectacular Fall Migration
    ValleyCentral3 days ago
    UTRGV football prepares next phase of fall camp
    ValleyCentral5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy