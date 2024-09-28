City of Rio Hondo hosts ‘Super Hero, Super Health’ Health Fair

RIO HONDO, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The City of Rio Hondo and the Rio Hondo High School P-Tech are hosting a community “Super Hero, Super Health” Health Fair.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Civic Center, located at 121 N. Arroyo Blvd.

More than 20 local healthcare entities, such as Su Clinica-Harlingen, CenterWell Senior Primary Care, Harlingen Medical Center, and others, will be in attendance.

The event will provide several different free health screenings for the community.

