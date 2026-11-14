Valley Stream has a nice mix of hands-on patient care and clinic roles right now, from entry-level tech work to licensed therapy jobs with strong pay.

Employer: OCLI Vision / Spectrum Vision Partners

OCLI Vision / Spectrum Vision Partners Location: Valley Stream, NY

Type: Full-time, Day shift (Saturday may be required)

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you like detailed work and helping people with their vision. You’ll handle patient intake, run eye tests (like visual fields and OCT), assist with minor procedures, and keep exam rooms stocked and clean. High school diploma is required; customer service or medical experience is a plus but not required.

Employer: Northwell Health – Orzac Rehab

Location: Valley Stream, NY

Type: Part-time, Evenings (3:00 PM–11:00 PM)

Salary: $27.68–$29.41/hour

Hands-on role in rehab, working directly with residents under RN supervision. You’ll help with daily care, vital signs, skin care, feeding, transfers, and keeping rooms safe and clean. Must have a high school diploma, NY State Nurse Assistant certification, and at least one year of related experience.

Employer: Metro Physical & Aquatic Therapy

Location: Valley Stream, NY – Outpatient clinic

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$90,000/year + potential incentives

Outpatient OT role in a modern clinic with a strong benefits package (medical, dental, 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, CEU support). You’ll provide one-on-one care, build treatment plans, document progress, and work with a multidisciplinary team. Requires an OT program degree, NYS OT license (or eligibility), and CPR/First Aid; outpatient experience is preferred but new grads get mentorship.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.