Valley Stream has some truly special rescue dogs right now, all hoping for a safe, loving home. Every pup below is with BARRK Bark Animal Rescue & Rehab for K9'S-NY and is ready for their second chance.

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Not listed

Adoption fee: $595

Shelter: BARRK Bark Animal Rescue & Rehab for K9'S-NY

Easygoing puppy who’s described as “simply AMAZING”

Walks nicely on leash

Crate trained and doing great with outdoor potty training and pee pads

and doing great with Eating well with no reported issues

Soft coat coming in and lots of love to give

👉 Meet Patty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boxer / Pit Bull Terrier mix

Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Adoption fee: $595

Shelter: BARRK Bark Animal Rescue & Rehab for K9'S-NY

Euthanasia survivor now looking for a forever family

now looking for a forever family Described as a “total mush” despite his tough name

despite his tough name Loves affection and attention; very people-focused

Ready to thrive in a home that will cherish him

👉 Meet Tank and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boxer mix

Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Adoption fee: $595

Shelter: BARRK Bark Animal Rescue & Rehab for K9'S-NY

Saved from the euthanasia list and making amazing progress

and making Foster says he’s one of the most loving dogs they’ve met

they’ve met Easy to walk and responds to light corrections

and responds to light corrections Worked hard on potty training and now does his business on walks

👉 Meet Bam Bam and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Adoption fee: $595

Shelter: BARRK Bark Animal Rescue & Rehab for K9'S-NY

Puppy saved from the euthanasia list with her brother Alfalfa

with her brother Alfalfa A bit shy but blossoming more every day

more every day Crate lover and improving on leash

and improving on leash Reported no accidents in the house since earlier in the week

since earlier in the week Loves other dogs and people and gets excited when she sees them

👉 Meet Darla and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Great Dane / Labrador Retriever mix

Age: Baby (about 4 months)

Gender: Male

Color: Black

Adoption fee: $595

Shelter: BARRK Bark Animal Rescue & Rehab for K9'S-NY

Gentle giant puppy, also saved from the euthanasia list

puppy, also Doing great with potty training and has had no accidents in the house

and has had Sleeps peacefully in his crate overnight and while foster is at work

overnight and while foster is at work Learning manners and working on “crate” and “sit” commands

and commands Smart, gentle, and eager to learn

👉 Meet Blimp and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound mix (type unknown)

Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: White with Brown/Chocolate

Adoption fee: $595

Shelter: BARRK Bark Animal Rescue & Rehab for K9'S-NY

Puppy rescued from the euthanasia list

Very social and wants to be friends with every dog she meets

and wants to be friends with she meets Working on puppy basics and manners

Ready to grow into a wonderful family companion

👉 Meet Zeva and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Adoption fee: $595

Shelter: BARRK Bark Animal Rescue & Rehab for K9'S-NY

Euthanasia list survivor and Darla’s brother

and Darla’s brother A little timid at first with new people and dogs but warms up quickly

with new people and dogs but Doing well on leash; just needs reassurance he’s safe and not being left

Checks in often with his foster instead of wandering off

Sleeps perfectly in his crate and is already building good habits

👉 Meet Alfalfa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Valley Stream, NY and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful rescues. You can contact BARRK Bark Animal Rescue & Rehab for K9'S-NY through their listings or website to ask about meet-and-greets and adoption details.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.