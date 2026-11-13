undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Valley Stream
Valley Stream has some truly special rescue dogs right now, all hoping for a safe, loving home. Every pup below is with BARRK Bark Animal Rescue & Rehab for K9'S-NY and is ready for their second chance.
Patty
Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
Age: Baby
Gender: Female
Color: Not listed
Adoption fee: $595
Shelter: BARRK Bark Animal Rescue & Rehab for K9'S-NY
- Easygoing puppy who’s described as “simply AMAZING”
- Walks nicely on leash
- Crate trained and doing great with outdoor potty training and pee pads
- Eating well with no reported issues
- Soft coat coming in and lots of love to give
👉 Meet Patty and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tank
Breed: Boxer / Pit Bull Terrier mix
Age: Adult
Gender: Male
Color: Brown/Chocolate
Adoption fee: $595
Shelter: BARRK Bark Animal Rescue & Rehab for K9'S-NY
- Euthanasia survivor now looking for a forever family
- Described as a “total mush” despite his tough name
- Loves affection and attention; very people-focused
- Ready to thrive in a home that will cherish him
👉 Meet Tank and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bam Bam
Breed: Boxer mix
Age: Adult
Gender: Male
Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
Adoption fee: $595
Shelter: BARRK Bark Animal Rescue & Rehab for K9'S-NY
- Saved from the euthanasia list and making amazing progress
- Foster says he’s one of the most loving dogs they’ve met
- Easy to walk and responds to light corrections
- Worked hard on potty training and now does his business on walks
👉 Meet Bam Bam and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Darla
Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
Age: Baby
Gender: Female
Color: Brown/Chocolate
Adoption fee: $595
Shelter: BARRK Bark Animal Rescue & Rehab for K9'S-NY
- Puppy saved from the euthanasia list with her brother Alfalfa
- A bit shy but blossoming more every day
- Crate lover and improving on leash
- Reported no accidents in the house since earlier in the week
- Loves other dogs and people and gets excited when she sees them
👉 Meet Darla and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Blimp
Breed: Great Dane / Labrador Retriever mix
Age: Baby (about 4 months)
Gender: Male
Color: Black
Adoption fee: $595
Shelter: BARRK Bark Animal Rescue & Rehab for K9'S-NY
- Gentle giant puppy, also saved from the euthanasia list
- Doing great with potty training and has had no accidents in the house
- Sleeps peacefully in his crate overnight and while foster is at work
- Learning manners and working on “crate” and “sit” commands
- Smart, gentle, and eager to learn
👉 Meet Blimp and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Zeva
Breed: Hound mix (type unknown)
Age: Baby
Gender: Female
Color: White with Brown/Chocolate
Adoption fee: $595
Shelter: BARRK Bark Animal Rescue & Rehab for K9'S-NY
- Puppy rescued from the euthanasia list
- Very social and wants to be friends with every dog she meets
- Working on puppy basics and manners
- Ready to grow into a wonderful family companion
👉 Meet Zeva and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Alfalfa
Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
Age: Baby
Gender: Male
Color: Brown/Chocolate
Adoption fee: $595
Shelter: BARRK Bark Animal Rescue & Rehab for K9'S-NY
- Euthanasia list survivor and Darla’s brother
- A little timid at first with new people and dogs but warms up quickly
- Doing well on leash; just needs reassurance he’s safe and not being left
- Checks in often with his foster instead of wandering off
- Sleeps perfectly in his crate and is already building good habits
👉 Meet Alfalfa and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Valley Stream, NY and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful rescues. You can contact BARRK Bark Animal Rescue & Rehab for K9'S-NY through their listings or website to ask about meet-and-greets and adoption details.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.