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🐶 Playful Valley Stream Pups Ready for Adoption Today
Four adorable puppies in Valley Stream, NY are hoping to find their forever families. All are young retriever mixes with lots of love (and energy!) to share.
Archie
- Breed: Retriever mix
- Age: 4 months (baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Personality notes: Archie “can hear even the smallest whispers” and is ready to steal your heart.
- Adoption fee: $595
- Shelter: BARRK Bark Animal Rescue & Rehab for K9'S-NY
- Location: Valley Stream, NY
- How to adopt: Apply at BARRKLI.org (listed as barrkli.org in the description).
👉 Meet Archie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Busta
- Breed: Retriever mix
- Age: 3 months (baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Good with: Pups and kids (pup and kid friendly)
- Adoption fee: $595
- Shelter: BARRK Bark Animal Rescue & Rehab for K9'S-NY
- Location: Valley Stream, NY
- How to adopt: Apply at BARRKLI.org.
👉 Meet Busta and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kendrick
- Breed: Retriever mix
- Age: 3 months (baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Personality notes: Described as a sweetheart who loves to cuddle.
- Good with: Kids, dogs, and cats
- Adoption fee: $595
- Shelter: BARRK Bark Animal Rescue & Rehab for K9'S-NY
- Location: Valley Stream, NY
- How to adopt: Apply at BARRKLI.org.
👉 Meet Kendrick and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tristan
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: 3 months (baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Not listed
- Personality notes: Playful and cuddly; loves hopping around, playing with toys, exploring, and meeting new friends.
- Training: Already doing very well with pee pad training.
- Adoption fee: $595
- Shelter: BARRK Bark Animal Rescue & Rehab for K9'S-NY
- Location: Valley Stream, NY
- How to adopt: Apply at BARRKLI.org.
👉 Meet Tristan and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Valley Stream, NY and thinking about adding a puppy to your family, please consider one of these sweet boys. Visit their links, share with friends and neighbors, and reach out to BARRK Bark Animal Rescue & Rehab for K9'S-NY through the adoptapet pages or BARRKLI.org to start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.