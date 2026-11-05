🐶 Playful Valley Stream Pups Ready for Adoption Today

Four adorable puppies in Valley Stream, NY are hoping to find their forever families. All are young retriever mixes with lots of love (and energy!) to share.

Breed: Retriever mix

Retriever mix Age: 4 months (baby)

4 months (baby) Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Personality notes: Archie “can hear even the smallest whispers” and is ready to steal your heart.

Archie “can hear even the smallest whispers” and is ready to steal your heart. Adoption fee: $595

Shelter: BARRK Bark Animal Rescue & Rehab for K9'S-NY

Location: Valley Stream, NY

Valley Stream, NY How to adopt: Apply at BARRKLI.org (listed as barrkli.org in the description).

👉 Meet Archie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Retriever mix

Retriever mix Age: 3 months (baby)

3 months (baby) Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Good with: Pups and kids (pup and kid friendly)

(pup and kid friendly) Adoption fee: $595

Shelter: BARRK Bark Animal Rescue & Rehab for K9'S-NY

Location: Valley Stream, NY

Valley Stream, NY How to adopt: Apply at BARRKLI.org.

👉 Meet Busta and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Retriever mix

Retriever mix Age: 3 months (baby)

3 months (baby) Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Personality notes: Described as a sweetheart who loves to cuddle .

Described as a . Good with: Kids, dogs, and cats

Adoption fee: $595

Shelter: BARRK Bark Animal Rescue & Rehab for K9'S-NY

Location: Valley Stream, NY

Valley Stream, NY How to adopt: Apply at BARRKLI.org.

👉 Meet Kendrick and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: 3 months (baby)

3 months (baby) Gender: Male

Color: Not listed

Not listed Personality notes: Playful and cuddly; loves hopping around, playing with toys, exploring, and meeting new friends.

Playful and cuddly; loves hopping around, playing with toys, exploring, and meeting new friends. Training: Already doing very well with pee pad training .

Already doing very well with . Adoption fee: $595

Shelter: BARRK Bark Animal Rescue & Rehab for K9'S-NY

Location: Valley Stream, NY

Valley Stream, NY How to adopt: Apply at BARRKLI.org.

👉 Meet Tristan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Valley Stream, NY and thinking about adding a puppy to your family, please consider one of these sweet boys. Visit their links, share with friends and neighbors, and reach out to BARRK Bark Animal Rescue & Rehab for K9'S-NY through the adoptapet pages or BARRKLI.org to start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.