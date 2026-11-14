John Faulkner Caney, or as many fondly called him, “Farmer John,” passed away October 29th surrounded by his girls, Mary Caney, his wife of 56 years, and daughters and sons-in-law, Evette and Joshua Striblen and Brieanne and Christopher Stevens.

John lived and loved with kindness and a kinetic energy felt by all he met. As young boys, John and his brother, Lawrence “Tiger” Caney, scaled the walls of the Pentagon while their father was stationed abroad, hunted the forests of Maine, blew up the basement of their family home, skunked out the family with the skunk they’d caught, and kept their sister, Ellen Mugg, busy covering for their mischievous adventures. Thankfully, the Mounties were very understanding toward their mother, Ann Caney.

As a young man, John enlisted to serve his country and his brothers in arms in Vietnam. Against the wishes of his father, Captain Lawrence Caney, and his mother, Ann, who hoped he would remain stateside or take a less dangerous military position, John joined the Marines. Only the most physically challenging and grueling service would do. John earned a reputation for his physical prowess and leadership, leading his platoon and earning three Purple Hearts during his service. He spoke both emotionally and proudly of his time in Vietnam, sharing stories with his daughters, sons-in-law, and four grandchildren. He was and is always a Marine.

Upon returning to the States, John found his high school sweetheart, Mary, and a second family in Rod and Joyce Guild, who gave him a home away from home and a little red house he and Mary would eventually share. Rod taught John everything he knew about farming. John would later arrive at Mary’s doorstep on Halloween with a “trick or treat” marriage proposal. Thankfully, there were no tricks—just the treat of her saying yes. John and Mary were married on August 30, 1970.

Mary supported John’s passion for farming, and he supported her passion for teaching. They moved to Valley Center and into their farmhouse on their first grove in 1979. From selling oranges at highway exits and out of his garage, John went on to become one of the first organic citrus growers in San Diego County. He started his first company, Grower’s Direct, supplying Mary’s home community of La Mesa through their storefront, and later supplying Big Kitchen and The Health Institute. John later co-founded Rainbow Valley Orchards, packing fruit across the state of California.

John’s family was the center of his world. He taught his sons-in-law, and later his grandchildren, how to play the stock market, fish, and boat. Passionate dinner conversations centered on his care for humanity, the environment, and simply being kind.

At heart, John was a storyteller, always with an adventure to tell, a memory to share, and a welcoming smile. He’ll be remembered for his cowboy hat and boots, his rugged smile, the dust storm he brought in from the farm, and the chaos that always ensued in his flurry of energy. But he will mostly be remembered for the way he made us all feel: family, friends, and employees always felt that we were at the center of his world when we were with him. He always made you feel loved, and we will forever be grateful to have experienced his love.

He made our world a better place through us all, making us want to follow in his size 12 footsteps—and we will. That is his legacy, and we will all continue to work to make him proud. For now, we salute him as he fishes off the back of the boat and rides out into the sunset.

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