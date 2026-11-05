VetFest to honor those who served

The 7th annual VetFest and Veterans Day Parade on November 11, will be led by Grand Marshal Gina Burke, a Vietnam era nurse who served on China Beach during the Vietnam War.

VetFest organizer Stef Holden told The Times-Advocate, “She was an army nurse. For a lot of guys she was the last person that they saw.” Burke is a longtime Escondido resident.

North County VetFest is put on by American Legion JB Clark Post 149 and the Brothers of 6 Charities, Inc.

The Veterans Day Parade kicks off at 9:30 a.m. The route will run as follows: Stage on Woodward behind Grape Day Park; southbound on Broadway to Grand, west on Grand to Escondido and northbound on Escondido Boulevard to Woodward.

The parade will follow exactly the same route the Jaycees Christmas parade followed two years ago, except it will go clockwise.

After the parade, at 11 a.m., VetFest will move American Legion Post 149, 230 E Park Ave., Escondido. Festivities will kick off at 11:30 a.m. It will be a very celebratory atmosphere, with a keynote speaker (to be determined) and food trucks offering a variety of tasty items.

There are currently more than 30 parade entries signed up, with more expected. Some of the ones you will see include entries from the California Center for the Arts, Escondido; St. Mary’s Catholic Church, the Elks Club, the Republican Women’s Club, fire and police.

Sponsors include Neighborhood Healthcare, Escondido Times-Advocate and the Escondido Police Officers Association.

For more information, visit www.northcountyvetfest.org.

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