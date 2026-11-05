SR76 designated ‘Payómkawish Highway’ in dedication ceremony

Local tribal leaders, state lawmakers, and transportation officials gathered Wednesday morning to officially dedicate a significant stretch of State Route 76 as the Payómkawish Highway, honoring the Luiseño people who have inhabited the region for over 10,000 years.

Hosted by the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians, the unveiling ceremony marked the culmination of a 15-year effort to publicly recognize the ancestral trail that the modern highway now occupies. Long before it was paved for cars, the corridor served as a seasonal migration and trade route connecting the inland mountains and valleys to the Pacific coast.

“Highway 76 follows the original route or trail our ancestors used for generations,” said Chairman Steve Stallings of the Rincon Band. “These lands are part of our history, our identity, and our culture. They hold the stories of our ancestors and continue to be an important part of who we are today.”

The project required a multi-year legislative tag-team to bypass state regulations that typically restrict highway namings to five-mile increments. The initial groundwork was laid in June 2024 when former Assemblymember Marie Waldron introduced Assembly Concurrent Resolution 215. To expand the designation to cover the true historical route, Assemblymember Laurie Davies of the 74th District followed up with AB 1051 in 2025.

Reflecting on the milestone, Waldron emphasized the spiritual and historical gravity of the corridor.

“Long before this road carried cars, the corridor carried generations of Payómkawichum people between the San Luis Rey River valley and the coast,” Waldron said. “Payómkawichum means ‘people of the west.’ Naming this road in their honor makes that history visible and recognizes that the Luiseño people and culture remain present, strong, and vital today.”

Davies noted that the project was a primary focus for the late tribal Chairman Bo Mazzetti, who, alongside Tanya Duggan, approached her in 2024 to champion the expanded highway bill.

“When he told me the history and the meaning this would have for the tribes, it was a no-brainer. I was all in,” Davies said, adding that the highway will serve as a lasting legacy for the late chairman’s advocacy.

Caltrans District 11 Deputy District Director Jose Marquez attended on behalf of the state, underscoring the agency’s commitment to acknowledging regional heritage.

“Highway signs might seem commonplace, but commemorative signs serve a special purpose,” Marquez said. “They help preserve history, honor cultural heritage, and ensure that the stories of the people that shaped our region remain visible to the communities traveling these roads.”

The renaming serves as a unifying symbol for several sister tribes deeply rooted in the region, including the La Jolla, Pauma, Rincon, Pechanga, and Pala bands. For tribal leadership, the newly unveiled signs are also a powerful educational tool for younger generations.

“As people travel along Payómkawish Highway, I hope they remember that the Luiseño people have always been here and that we are still here today,” Stallings concluded.

Caltrans crews are scheduled to officially install the new highway signs along State Route 76 next week.

The post SR76 designated ‘Payómkawish Highway’ in dedication ceremony first appeared on Valley Roadrunner.