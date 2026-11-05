Save Valley Center launches website

Save Valley Center, a new local organization that opposes the proposed South Mountain Alternative for SDG&E’s Golden Pacific Powerlink—now has a website,SaveValleyCenter.org.

The proposed South Mountain Alternative would run along Valley Center’s northern area, “raising concerns about homes, agriculture, emergency access, the landscape, and the community’s future,” according to the group’s spokesman, Bob Littlejohn—who submitted a press release to the newspaper.

The route remains preliminary. “Save Valley Center believes its potential impacts deserve close scrutiny—and that residents should make their concerns known while the proposal is still taking shape,” says Littlejohn.

Following its introduction in last week’s Roadrunner, Save Valley Center launched SaveValleyCenter.org, offering three practical ways to get involved. Many residents have already taken one or more of these suggested actions, says Littlejohn.

1. Send a personal opposition letter. The website provides a suggested email that residents can open in their own email application or copy into a new message. Residents are encouraged to speak up now, before SDG&E submits its application. Filing will not end public participation; additional opportunities to comment will follow through the California Public Utilities Commission’s review process. SVC will share confirmed deadlines and updated instructions as they become available.

2. Explore the route near your property. Visitors can enter an address or assessor’s parcel number, or select a point on the interactive map and get an estimate of the shortest distance between the parcel edge or point and the mapped route. Distance alone also does not describe the full picture. Potential effects on emergency access, views, habitat, and community costs can extend well beyond properties immediately beside the line.

3. Sign up for updates. Residents can provide an email address and, optionally, their name to receive project news, deadline alerts, and opportunities to participate. Subscription requires confirmation through an email link.

SVC is also seeking volunteers. “Anyone interested can email savevalleycenter@gmail.com with their interests, skills, or experience. Research, outreach, writing, organizing, and community connections can all contribute,” said Littlejohn.

He added, “As the regulatory process develops, SVC intends to pursue formal participation before the CPUC and advocate for Valley Center residents and businesses. The group is considering a local public presentation and will announce details when confirmed. It also plans to seek recognition as a 501(c)(3) charitable organization.”

He continued, “Save Valley Center is part of the We Save California coalition, working alongside other communities concerned about the Golden Pacific Powerlink. SVC supports a united regional response and calls for rigorous comparison of the proposal with options that could meet electricity needs with less harm to communities and the environment.”

Save Valley Center also has a Facebook page, Save Valley Center – Stop the Powerlink.

To learn more, explore the map, or write a letter, visit SaveValleyCenter.org.

The post Save Valley Center launches website first appeared on Valley Roadrunner.