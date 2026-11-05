New health system board touts partnership ‘An opportunity to regain financial stability’

A rare (as in rare as a dodo) off-site meeting of the Joint Powers Authority board that governs the newly created Palomar UC San Diego Health (aka the Palomar UC San Diego Health Authority) occurred Monday night upstairs at Valley Center Community Hall.

The meeting was held in the upstairs Room #5 because the downstairs was taken up by the Registrar of Voters. It was a chance for the public to learn about the fruits of the new partnership.

Formed this summer, the joint entity oversees operations across facilities in North County—including the Escondido and Poway hospital campuses—while allowing both systems to maintain their separate licenses and independent medical staffs.

Monday’s meeting was an opportunity for the new JPA administrators and physicians to talk about some of its plans that include a cardiac center and cancer center at Palomar Hospital.

Among the hospital luminaries attending were Patty Maysent, CEO of UC San Diego Health and Diane Hansen, CEO of Palomar UC San Diego Health, Dr. Steven Howe, a cardiac surgeon, and Dr. Steve Koh, whose specialty is psychiatric medicine.

Board Chairman Mike Pacheco, a Valley Center resident, noted that the board lacked a quorum to hold a legal meeting but that this meeting was informational for the public—who were sparse in attending the poorly-advertised gathering.

Pacheco led off, talking about the new services that the JPA will be able to offer, and the expansion of the cardiac and cancer centers at Palomar Hospital.

“We are extremely pleased with the JPA. We couldn’t be happier.” said Pacheco, saying that it would lead to “wonderful opportunities that can come forward for the people in the constituencies that we serve.”

Palomar Health itself, and its elected board of directors, relieved of the burden of actually running its hospitals, will change its focus to “What we can do to help your healthcare needs,” Pacheco said. “The district is still around and we are here to serve you. It is still intact. You pay into the hospital district to provide funding but it’s important that we represent you as well.”

Hansen, who has run Palomar Health for a decade, noted that the last two years had financially been very difficult for the district. “This was a very courageous decision [by the board] and it was a difficult year for negotiations and conversations and documents,” she said. “But it was a very difficult decision, to be willing to look at the structure that helps preserve healthcare in North County. We’ve had some really difficult financial years. The last two years for sure.”

The local hospital district has not been unique in this, she said. “All hospital districts in the state are really struggling. This partnership and Patty’s vision for what it could be, is really extraordinary and you are probably going to see some other healthcare districts in the state do something like this. This is an opportunity for us to regain that financial stability that we have been trying to maintain for the last five to ten years. And it gives us an opportunity to really grow.”

Hansen noted that the old hospital board’s responsibility, “is changing a bit. It won’t be responsible for hospital operations going forward. The JPA will be responsible for hospital operations.”

She explained that the JPA will be a “stand alone” entity from both the hospital district and the university. It is run by a six-member board, with three appointed members from UCSD Health and three appointed members from Palomar, giving both equal authority.

Meanwhile UCSD is investing $250 million into this JPA, while the Palomar District is transferring all of its assets into it. “That will allow us to do a number of things within the hospital system, improvements at Poway, building out the 10th and 11th floor at Palomar. And a host of other projects,” said Hansen.

Maysent said the goal was to create a joint health system because, “we have to grow to stay stable.” They want to expand services in North County, which will allow UCSD to grow its medical program as well.

One of the physicians who spoke about expanding services was Dr. Ayad Hamdan, who specializes in treating cancer of the blood and lymph system. He noted that since the JPA was established, Palomar has expanded its cancer clinics from seven to 11 and added 24 infusion stations.

They have also added two more cancer physicians.

Dr. Steven Howe, a cardiac surgeon, noted that the new JPA is creating “opportunities to treat” the “number one morbidity that is out there.” “We’ve merged two great teams.” Both teams have good reputations, he said. Other area hospitals have been losing staff from their heart programs. “We are at the opposite of that here,” he said. “In fact, we are going in the opposite direction.” He added, “The way we see it, the sky’s the limit. The cardiac patients are here.” Howe called Palomar Hospital, “a surgeon’s dream. The rooms are so big. The morale is high, going forward. We’re really excited about where it’s going.”

Dr. Steve Koh, whose specialty is psychiatric, added that before the JPA that such clinics were closing down. Now they are re-opening. There will be a $27 million outpatient facility in Palomar.

When the time came for questions from the audience, this reporter asked: “Palomar Hospital’s ER has a really terrible reputation. Are you going to do anything about that?”

Hansen answered, “I think what’s important to understand is that it is difficult at every emergency room.”

She said that they have already begun to implement policies that will process patients faster, including one called “Fast Track” that is supposed to “get patients of a less acute nature in and out in two hours or less.”

She added, “I get reports on a daily basis. There are challenges and longer waits among some patients. We are holding 50 to 60 patients on a lot of days. Hopefully things will get better but it doesn’t happen without added capacity.”

She added that opening the 10th and 11th floors would hopefully lead to shorter wait times.

The 10th floor is supposed to open in the fall of 2027 with the 11th floor opening six months later.

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