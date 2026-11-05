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Valley Center

Halloween Spooktacular serves more than 500 cars

By News Desk,

4 days ago

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Adorable Trick or Treaters.

The 7th annual Valley Center Halloween Spooktacular held at Valley Center Elementary School’s parking lot, Friday night attracted over 500 cars.

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Kind of a creepy Sheriff K-9 team.

According to a spokesman, “We ended up shutting down the line at 9:30pm when we were supposed to end at 8:30. We’ve never gone the full 2 hours before, we usually finish before the 2 hour mark this time we actually had to cut off the line at the 3 hour mark.” The group quit counting after the 500th car.

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He only has eyes for you!

The safe Halloween event was organized by The Valley Roadrunner with the partnership of the Valley Center Business Association and the Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District.

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Van full of trick or treaters made off like bandits with buckets of candy.

The post Halloween Spooktacular serves more than 500 cars first appeared on Valley Roadrunner.

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