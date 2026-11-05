The 7th annual Valley Center Halloween Spooktacular held at Valley Center Elementary School’s parking lot, Friday night attracted over 500 cars.

According to a spokesman, “We ended up shutting down the line at 9:30pm when we were supposed to end at 8:30. We’ve never gone the full 2 hours before, we usually finish before the 2 hour mark this time we actually had to cut off the line at the 3 hour mark.” The group quit counting after the 500th car.

The safe Halloween event was organized by The Valley Roadrunner with the partnership of the Valley Center Business Association and the Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District.

The post Halloween Spooktacular serves more than 500 cars first appeared on Valley Roadrunner.