Roadrunner takes Best of Show, 5 first places at Press Club Awards

The Valley Roadrunner’s editor David Ross took five first places and a Best of Show at the 2026 San Diego Press Club 53rd Excellence in Journalism Awards.

The Best of Show and First Place Award for Non-Daily Newspaper Series was for: “Planning Group chair’s gag order would eject members who talk to the press.”

Judges’ Comments: “This is a great example of not only executing watchdog journalism but telling news consumers more about why access matters. Kudos on the layout and follow-through, with a bonus on media literacy. The editor’s note is perfect: Editor s note: Apparently, our reporting last week sent shockwaves through the County, focusing attention among higher-ups on our small-town planning group. Otherwise, the chair’s actions might have been swept under the rug.’

“And great reporting in the show-don’t-tell quote of the chairwoman: ‘We shouldn’t need strict rules.’ So sad that this is likely happening across pockets of America with our declining roster of reporters….”

Honorable Mention in a Series also went to Ross and Roadrunner Publisher Justin Salter for “Quadruplets victims of notary scam by their foster mother’s caretaker.”

Ross took Honorable Mention, Light Subject for his Curmudgeon column: “First, fire all the lawyers.”

Ross also took First Place, Criminal Justice for his interview: “Palomar Mountain shooting victim talks about ordeal Are you Mexican?”

Ross took Third Place, Editorial, for his piece: “Stop Lying About Me.”

Ross took First Place, Humor for his annual April Fool spoof: “Cannabis store: coming to a vacant lot near you.” The judge commented: “A fun article in the spirit of the Onion. You know a good parody when it is written so well, you debate if there could be some truth to it.”

He also won Second Place in Humor for: “My old age as a youth.”

Ross won First Place in the category of Magazines for his Escondido Magazine piece: “Screwtape Letters coming to Escondido in January.” Judges’ Comments: “The reviewer successfully brings us into the mind of the director, exploring the material and production from different angles… The result is informative and thoughtful. While the work the production is based on is known the world over, it explains why one should experience it with live theatre. Well done! I was ready to buy a ticket.”

The editor also won First Place, Public Service/Consumer Advocacy for his series tweaking Palomar Health: “Palomar Emergency Room survey results largely negative.”

Judges’ Comments: “This public-service series shared comments from an online survey about a local hospital emergency room. It could have benefitted from a bit more reporting. But it surely raised awareness.”

The post Roadrunner takes Best of Show, 5 first places at Press Club Awards first appeared on Valley Roadrunner.