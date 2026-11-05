Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Valley Center

Petition calls awareness to lack of ballfield toilets

By News Desk,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rJ0t3_1GnOp69900Longtime resident Mike O’Connor is heading an effort to pressure the Board of Supervisors to build a permanent toilet facility at the Valley Center Ballfields.

The nearest restroom is at VC Community Hall a few hundred yards away.

O’Connor has placed copies of the petition at A-1 Irrigation, Armstrong Feed and the Country Junction Deli. For more on the petition, read O’Connor’s letter in this week’s paper.

The post Petition calls awareness to lack of ballfield toilets first appeared on Valley Roadrunner.

Add to Preferred Sources
emoji_like
1

Comments