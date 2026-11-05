Petition calls awareness to lack of ballfield toilets

Longtime resident Mike O’Connor is heading an effort to pressure the Board of Supervisors to build a permanent toilet facility at the Valley Center Ballfields.

The nearest restroom is at VC Community Hall a few hundred yards away.

O’Connor has placed copies of the petition at A-1 Irrigation, Armstrong Feed and the Country Junction Deli. For more on the petition, read O’Connor’s letter in this week’s paper.

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