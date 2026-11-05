ROADRUNNER SHORTS: 11/5/26

Give Week Donations

The Valley Center ranch is collecting donations for Interfaith Community Services in Escondido.

These can be food items, like cereal, oatmeal, canned chicken, dry pasta, hearty soaps, dry mixes, baby items, like baby wipes and baby food, bathroom items, like new shower curtains and hooks and new bathroom towel sets, hygiene items, like dodorant, saop and shower gel, toothpaste, supplemental items like can openers, sleeping bags, blankets, laundry detergent, kitchen itmes like toasters, coffee makers and mircorwaves, new pots, pans and lids.

Give Week ends Friday, November 20.

Optimist holiday hams

The Valley Center Optimist will be selling their hams again this year from Sunday November 22nd thru Wednesday November 25, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m… They will be behind Fat Ivors. If you want to reserve one contact Charlie Smith at 760-522-0633

Kiwanis Golf Tourney

The Kiwanis Club of Valley Center will hold their annual Kiwanis Charity Golf Tournament Thursday, November 19, with registration opening at 7 a.m. and a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. The tournament will be held at Native Oaks Golf Club, 14616 Woods Valley Rd.

It’s not too late to sign up to play.

A donation of $150 player will get you into the tournament, with $550 per foursome. This includes green fees, cart, snack bag and lunch.

It costs $150 to sponsor a hole, which includes a tee box sign, name and logo of your company. There are also Diamond Sponsors, ($1,000) and Gold Sponsors, ($500).

Register at http://valleycenterkiwanis.org.

History Museum seeks docent volunteers

Interested in volunteering in the Valley Center community?

Consider the VC History Museum!

The museum is actively seeking docents to work shifts in the Museum. If you enjoy local history, you may like to join their team of volunteers.

As a volunteer docent, you would spend a 4 hour shift every other week, during business hours of Tuesday-Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. You will learn the exhibits and discover the archival collections of Valley Center, Pauma Valley and the greater Valley Center area. As a bonus, you will meet visitors from throughout the San Diego region and all over the world. Docents help keep the museum’s doors open and learn about the history of the community along the way.

No experience is necessary! Just an enjoyment of local history.

Contact the museum at 760 749-2993 or Museum@VCHistory.org.

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