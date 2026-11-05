San Diego already killed the mileage tax once—Sacramento wants it back

San Diegans already beat the mileage tax once. We may have to do it again.

A few years ago, SANDAG wrote a charge on every mile you drive into the region’s long-range transportation plan. I fought it, and so did thousands of you. People packed meetings, filled in boxes and said plainly that they would not pay a new tax to get to work, drop their kids at school or visit their parents on a Sunday. It worked. The mileage tax came out of the regional plan.

Now Sacramento is picking the idea back up.

The state has spent years testing what it calls a “road charge,” which bills drivers by the mile instead of at the pump. Caltrans wrapped up its latest pilot in early 2025, and recommendations are headed to the Legislature. State leaders are talking openly about using it to replace the gas tax, or to add to it.

The rates being floated run from 6 to 9 cents a mile. Run that against an ordinary year of driving in this county. At 12,000 miles, that’s $720 to $1,080 a year, for one car. Plenty of households here drive a lot more than that, especially in the backcountry and North County, where the nearest job, grocery store or hospital can be a long way off. And they’d be paying it in the state that already has the highest gas prices in the country.

Supporters say a mileage charge would replace the gas tax, not stack on top of it. Maybe that’s the plan today. But I’ve been in government long enough to know how often a “replacement” tax ends up sitting right next to the one it was supposed to replace. Once the system exists, the rate only has to move in one direction.

There’s also a part of this that doesn’t get talked about enough. To bill you by the mile, the government has to know how many miles you drive. The options studied so far include plug-in devices that report your mileage, some of them with GPS. How far you drive, where you go and how often is nobody’s business but yours.

The case for a mileage tax is always the same. More people are driving electric cars, gas tax money is shrinking, so the state needs a new way to pay for roads.

The first part is true. The conclusion isn’t. California doesn’t have a revenue problem. The state’s general fund has grown by roughly $100 billion over the past several years. If that kind of growth hasn’t fixed our roads, a new tax won’t either. The money is there. What’s missing is the will to spend it on the basics.

At the County, we balance our budget every year and still deliver the services people count on. We don’t get to go back to residents every time we’d like more to spend. Sacramento should be held to the same standard before it asks drivers to pay by the mile.

Whether the state moves on this next year or five years from now, the answer should be the same. San Diego said no once, loudly, and it made a difference. If you feel the same way, tell your state legislators now, while this is still a study and not yet a bill.

I’ll keep opposing any mileage tax, at any level of government.

Jim Desmond represents District 5 on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

The post San Diego already killed the mileage tax once—Sacramento wants it back first appeared on Valley Roadrunner.