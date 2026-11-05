Book fair comes to the mall

Once Upon a Book Fair, “Where Stories for All Ages Come to Life,” is coming to the Mershops North County Mall on Sunday, November 15, from noon-5 p.m.

Over 90 local authors from San Diego will be on hand to share their compelling books. Fans will be delighted by the variety of books offered: children’s picture books, YA tales, sci-fi, adventure, non-fiction, true crime, mystery, women’s fiction, historical fiction, horror/thriller, magic realism, and more.

Early purchasers will receive a free tote bag. Admission is free. For more information, check out their website:www.onceuponabookfair.org.

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