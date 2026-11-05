Valley Center: isn’t it about time that we had permanent bathrooms at a Little League Field by the community center? For 35 plus years we’ve been using porta potties.

I’m heading and some other community leaders are heading a petition campaign to deliver to the county Board of Supervisors that we need literally bathrooms at our fields. It’s about time. Please sign a petition that’s going around online or at A-1, Armstrong Feed and the Country Junction Deli. They are hardcopy forms. Sign them please, thank you, Valley Center. Hopefully we can get the message out. After building 600 homes at Park Circle this should’ve been done years ago.

MICHAEL O’CONNOR, Valley Center

The post Letter to the Editor: IT’S TIME THE BALLFIELDS HAVE PERMANENT BATHROOMS first appeared on Valley Roadrunner.