Letter to the editor: SMALL CRIME IN A SMALL TOWN

Editor, Roadrunner:

I know there are all sorts of news going: murders, elections, conflict, ICE arrests, so this subject may seem like small potatoes to some people in Valley Center. I call this “Small Crime in a Small Town.”

I have been a volunteer at the VC Library, working in the bookstore there for about 6 years. it is a laid back job I enjoy very much. Approximately 18 people volunteer to ensure the bookstore stays open and that people who come in to browse, or buy used books, are assisted.

Every month Bonnie Wheeler and I set up our Silent Auction. We love doing it! We carefully select 16 books for customers to bid on. We do our best to select books with wide appeal, with a variety of topics. There is a suggested bidding price and customers take it from there. The last Wednesday of the month the person with the highest bid, is lucky enough to “win” the book. The “winner” is always excited to hear it.

Sounds pretty simple, right? Unfortunately we have had some people who occasionally come in and steal a book off the silent auction shelves. Last Saturday someone came in and helped themselves to two books off our Silent Auction display. We are all always upset when this happens, if someone wants a book on the auction shelves, they need to bid on it! Not steal it! Even though this may sound like not a big deal, all of us who work in the bookstore feel violated to some degree when this occurs.

For one thing the money we raise from the Silent Auction goes to a scholarship fund for local high school students. Not only is the thief stealing from the library, they are stealing from our students. Additional funds may go to any other projects the library needs assistance with.

So just in case someone thinks this is no big deal to steal from the library book store, please know that it is a Big Deal to the volunteers that donate their time, energy and hearts to the bookstore.

We value all our bookstore visitors and encourage them to come in, look, browse and bid on our Silent Auction. Our volunteers are the nicest people you will ever want to meet. We do this for free, we ask that visitors please respect our store and the values we bring to the community.

SUSAN FAJARDO, Valley Center

The post Letter to the editor: SMALL CRIME IN A SMALL TOWN first appeared on Valley Roadrunner.