Cal Fire ends burning permit ban

Signaling the beginning of the rainy season, Cal Fire San Diego Unit Monday, November 2 announced the termination of the Proclamation Suspending Burning Permits that had been in effect since April.

San Diego Unit Chief Tony Mecham issued the termination, noting: “Due to the increased relative humidity, higher fuel moisture, and a general improvement in predicted fire weather conditions, and the increased availability of fire protection resources, my proclamation suspending burning under permit and other uses of open fire pursuant to the provisions of sections 4423.1 of the Public Resources Code . . . is being terminated effective 07:00 AM on Monday, November 2nd, 2026.”

This termination affects all state responsibility area lands within the county of San Diego.

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