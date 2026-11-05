Garden club to hold Nov. 10 general meeting

The Dos Valles Garden Club invites you to join them for the November 2026 General

Meeting Tuesday, November 10, 10 a.m., St. Stephen Church Community Hall, 10 a.m.

The featured program will be Tool Care 101 – The Essential Guide to Garden Hand Tools.

They will welcome Master Gardener DeLayne Harmon as featured speaker.

Harmon grew up gardening in San Diego alongside her mother and grandmother, developing a lifelong appreciation for gardening. She brings an impressive background in education, holding a Master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction and a Bachelor’s degree in Child Development.

Throughout her career, she has worked with San Diego State University, the County Office of Education, and several local school districts.

Harmon joined the Master Gardener Program of San Diego County in 2020 and currently serves as Chair of its Tool Care Committee.

Join the group as Harmon shares her knowledge and expertise on caring for essential garden hand tools.

This informative presentation will offer helpful tips for keeping our favorite gardening tools in excellent condition.

Holiday sale

The club’s Holiday Plant & Wreath Sale will be held Saturday, December 5. Get ready for the holidays with the club’s selection of poinsettias, holiday wreaths, and plants.

This year’s poinsettia varieties include: White, Red, Christmas Beauty Marble, J’adore Dark Pink, Red Glitter and Christmas Beauty Princess.

They are now accepting orders. To place an order or request additional information, contact Christine at: christinecinvc@gmail.com.

The club extended a heartfelt thank-you to Rincon tribal members Mavany Verdugo, Shuuluk Linton, and Chris Veveros for their October presentation: “The Enduring Relationship Between People, Place, and Stewardship.”

New members are always encouraged to join the Dos Valles Garden Club. Whether you are an experienced gardener or just beginning to discover the joys of gardening, there is a place for you in the club.

For more information: www.DosVallesGardenClub.com

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