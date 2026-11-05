Jags fall to Ramona, now look to the playoffs

Last season the Valley Center gridders beat Ramona in a regular season finale that enabled coach Bill Dunckel’s crew to grab a share of a league title.

Interestingly, the same scenario was being played out this season. But alas for the locals, the result was decidedly different.

Spearheaded by quarterback Ryan Shaw—who threw for a massive 391 yards and six touchdowns, the Bulldogs wouldn’t be denied as they made amends for their disappointing 2025 finish. With their notable road victory, Ramona (6-4, 4-0) captured outright the Palomar League title.

The Jags’ regular season ended with a 5-5 overall record and a third-place finish (2-2) in the PL race.

Things were looking promising for VC when the Jags took a 7-0 first quarter lead courtesy of a 12-yard Casen Dunham run. But early in the second stanza, Ramona’s Ryan Peck gathered in a deflected pass and turned it into a game-changing pick 6.

By the time intermission rolled around, VC was looking up at a 21-7 deficit.

That differential was expanded even further when the Bulldogs took a 35-14 margin into the fourth quarter of what ultimately became a 49-28 Ramona victory.

But give the Jags their due. They competed until the very end and showed plenty of grit.

Kudos must go to Dunham, who threw for 247 yards and a pair of TD pitches. Dunham also hit paydirt on a couple of scoring totes.

As usual, Mitch Stehly was a factor as he rushed for 87 yards in addition to garnering five receptions that translated into another 93 yards and a touchdown.

It must also be noted that with his output Friday night, Stehly ended the regular season with an impressive 1,077 yards on the ground and 14 touchdowns.

Also deserving of mention was surging receiver Joaquin Stehly—who hauled in five passes, good for 85 yards and a score.

Now, VC’s attention must turn to the upcoming Division 4 playoffs—where they have received a No. 1 seed. Remember, just last season the Jags went on a memorable run and captured a D4 CIF title. Can they reprise the prowess they demonstrated in 2025?

Given their seeding and their potential to rise to the occasion, another championship chase seems quite realistic. There is also the factor that Dunckel has demonstrated an ability to get his teams up to meet real challenges.

Because of their top-seed, the Jaguars received a bye in the first round and will wait to meet the winner between El Capitan and Santana in a quarterfinal matchup.

This bye probably comes at a very advantageous time so VC can heal up, prepare for what’s upcoming and engage in a sort of reset. There will be no excuses when the Jaguars take to the field as host in a week’s time.

Can the Jags once more prove to be playoff warriors? Who knows but never underestimate Dunckel and his charges. They know plenty about winning when so much is on the line.

The post Jags fall to Ramona, now look to the playoffs first appeared on Valley Roadrunner.