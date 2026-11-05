A fine season for VC flag football

Last week the season came to an end for the Valley Center High flag football team.

On the road for the second time during the San Diego Section Division 2 playoffs, the Jaguars were bested 38-8 by the No. 3 seed Escondido Charter.

Yes, it was a bit of a disappointment that the campaign didn’t conclude on a more competitive note.

But looking at the big picture, the 2026 season will be remembered with genuine pride and a real sense of accomplishment. Because— for the first time in their third year of existence—the Jaguars left a mark and demonstrated tangible viability.

Remember that in its previous two seasons, the Jags found the going mighty tough, winning three games while losing 26.

But under the direction of first-year Keith Vasquez and with returning players of substance having gained valuable experience, VC took a giant leap forward.

The Jaguars fashioned a splendid 13-8 overall record—which more than quadrupled their output of wins from the previous two years.

What’s more, the 11th-seeded Jags qualified for the postseason and sprang a memorable 18-12 upset over No. 6 seed Madison in first round action.

Igniting this triumph was senior quarterback Mykayla Degen who threw for three touchdowns.

However, versatile junior Deliah Guachino took a back seat to no one as she delivered a terrific performance. Not only did she gather in nine catches (76 yards) and snare all of Degen’s scoring pitches, she also contributed 98 yards on the ground.

Plus, Guachino was a big factor on defense, pacing the team with 12 solo stops.

Other major contributors on defense were junior Reese Young, credited with nine pulls and a sack as well as Aliyah Vallejo, another junior that racked up seven stops and a sack of her own.

So when looking back on this season, it will be remembered as a time when the Jaguar flag football program demonstrated that it had come of age and was a bona fide competitor.

That legacy will ensure that the 2026 squad will forever hold a special place in the hearts of those who helped forge such an impressive breakthrough.

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