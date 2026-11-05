‘Valley Center Witches’ perform at Bates Nut Farm, Park Circle on Halloween

The Valley Center Witches, a dance group of 10 local women, performed a dance on Halloween at Bates Nut Farm and Park Circle. The group was organized by Mimi Van Koughnett and choreographed and led by Andrea Vasquez.

Although the group only performed in two locations this year, they have plans to continue the tradition next year, adding more locations and possibly another dance number to their repertoire.

The group was envisioned in April by Van Koughnett, who quickly talked to Vasquez about starting the group, encouraging her to learn the dance number and teach the choreography to the group.

The group started practicing the dance over the summer. Rehearsals were held once a month at the Community Hall Gazebo. Each witch created her own costume complete with a hat and broom to match their personalities. They performed the dance once at Bates Nut Farm, during their Halloween finale. The witches then traveled to Park Circle and danced at a few locations there.

The “witches” performed the dance known as “The German Witches Dance,” created by a German group known as the Wolf Hunter’s Coven in 2016. The Valley Center Witch’s coven this year included Mimi Van Koughnett, Andrea Vasquez, Amy Archipov, Zenobia Beckett-Ryken, Fabiola Guzman, Bianca Heyming, Lavonne Norwood, Lea Trimble, Esperanza Shhadeh, and Tracy White. Next year you may catch them around this time of year, performing at locations around Valley Center.

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