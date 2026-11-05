Crime Suppression Team seizes many illegal arms

A 20-year-old man prohibited from owning firearms is in custody after Sheriff’s deputies seized multiple rifles and thousands of rounds of ammunition during a residential raid in Valley Center on Tuesday.

Deputies with the Sheriff’s Valley Center Crime Suppression Team, the Special Enforcement Detail, and the Investigations Unit served a residential search warrant along the 31000 block of Oak Glen Road on November 3.

During the search, investigators uncovered and confiscated two AK-47-style rifles, one AR-15-style rifle, and more than 2,000 rounds of live ammunition.

Authorities arrested Daniel Villa (born March 22, 2006) at the scene. Officials confirmed Villa is legally barred from possessing firearms. He was transported and booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the investigation remains active and ongoing.

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