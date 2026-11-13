🏗️ Valley, NE Architecture & Engineering – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Valley’s engineering scene is busy right now, with big names like Valmont and 3M adding new roles. If you like hands-on work, drafting, or project coordination, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Valmont Industries, Inc.

Valmont Industries, Inc. Location: Valley, NE (field, lab, and office mix)

(field, lab, and office mix) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support prototype builds and testing for irrigation and infrastructure gear, from lab work to field troubleshooting. This role is great if you’re comfortable with 480 VAC, hydraulics, basic welding, and operating heavy equipment like forklifts and cranes, and you don’t mind up to 25% travel.

Employer: 3M (3M Valley, NE site)

(3M Valley, NE site) Location: Valley, NE (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary (US range): $74,644 – $91,231 (base + potential variable pay)

Coordinate capital engineering projects, equipment purchases, and supplier management for a major global manufacturer. Good fit if you have several years of experience supporting engineering or plant projects, like handling AFEs, budgets, bids, and vendor coordination, and want steady on-site work with light travel (up to 5%).

Employer: Valmont Industries, Inc.

Valmont Industries, Inc. Location: Valley, NE (Valley Campus, onsite)

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Turn customer specs into production and submittal drawings for Valmont’s utility products. Ideal if you have CAD skills, 3D modeling experience, and solid math (algebra/geometry/trig) and want to grow your drafting career with support from senior drafters.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.