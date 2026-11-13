📅 Saturday Craft: Thanksgiving Garland for Kids

Bring the kids to the Valley Cottage Library on Saturday, November 21, from 10am–4pm for a fun drop‑in craft day.

Children ages 3 and up can stop by anytime during those hours to make a Thanksgiving garland and get creative.

No need to sign up — no registration is required. Just swing in with your child, make a craft, and go when you’re done.