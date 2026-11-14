Valley City is busy with hands-on manufacturing work right now. If you like making real products and don’t mind shifts, there are some solid options here.

Employer: Worthington Steel / TWB Company

Worthington Steel / Location: Valley City, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20/hour + $0.55/hour shift differential

Extras: Day 1 medical, dental, vision , 401(k) match + employer contribution , quarterly profit sharing , paid lunch , 100% tuition assistance , PTO

, , , , , Schedule: 12-hour continental shifts, 6:00 AM–6:00 PM, 48 hours one week / 36 the next

Operate equipment, support production, and do quality checks in a clean, modern plant making steel parts for today’s vehicles. No manufacturing experience needed—if you’re reliable and ready to learn, they’ll train you. There’s also a hiring event with on-the-spot interviews listed in the posting.

Employer: WissenPro

WissenPro Location: Valley City, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00–$25.00/hour

Hours: About 40 hours/week , 2nd (2:00 PM–10:30 PM) or 3rd (10:00 PM–6:30 AM) shift

About , or shift Benefits: 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, professional development assistance

Hands-on role running honing machines for precision internal diameter and surface finishing. You’ll set up machines, make adjustments, inspect parts with gauges and micrometers, and keep quality on point. Direct honing machine experience is required.

Employer: WissenPro

WissenPro Location: Valley City, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00–$30.00/hour

Hours: About 40 hours/week , 2nd shift (2:00 PM–10:30 PM)

About , Benefits: 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, employee assistance program, professional development assistance

Run INDEX-brand CNC turning machines, handle setups, tooling changes, offsets, and inspect precision metal parts with micrometers and calipers. This is a good fit if you already have direct INDEX CNC operating experience and want higher hourly pay.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.