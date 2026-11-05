🚌 Valley City ND Transportation Jobs with Multiple Openings

Valley City has a few solid transportation openings right now, especially if you like working with your hands and don’t mind travel or shifts.

Here are the standout roles hiring in Valley City, ND this week.

Employer: Love's Travel Stops

Love's Travel Stops Location: Valley City, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on diesel tech training with no prior experience required. You’ll learn diagnostics and repairs (electrical, brakes, A/C, computer systems) while working in a busy travel stop environment. Perks include company-funded tuition help, paid time off, flexible scheduling, 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%, and medical/dental/vision after 30 days.

Also listed here: Indeed posting of the same role

Employer: TelCom Construction, LLC

Location: Valley City, ND (Traveling role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $23.00 – $32.00/hour

Operate heavy equipment to build phone and internet infrastructure, with up to 100% travel and outdoor work in all weather. You’ll get weekly paychecks, PTO and holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with company match, stock purchase plan, per diem for overnight travel, and education reimbursement.

If one of these fits you, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.