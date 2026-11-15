Vallejo neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week, from comfy mattresses to solid wood doors. If you’re setting up a home or just upgrading, these could help a lot.

Item: Queen size 3" memory foam mattress topper

Condition: Described as comfortable, ideal for making a bed softer

Details: Great for adding extra comfort to a queen bed. Foam topper only.

Location: Motivational, Vallejo, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 3" memory foam mattress topper

Condition: Rolled and wrapped in plastic, ready to go

Details: First come, first served — no holds. Easy to load since it’s already rolled up.

Location: Motivational, Vallejo, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: King size 9" memory foam mattress

Condition: Very good condition, used in a guest room

Details: Mattress only — bed frame and headboard are not included. First come, first served. You’ll likely need a larger vehicle to move a king mattress.

Location: Motivational, Vallejo, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Craftsman-style redwood exterior doors (red exterior door with screen, white exterior door with glass window, plus a solid wood door)

Condition: Original design redwood doors, stored in a garage after being replaced by metal doors

Details: These are heavy doors — you’ll need a truck or van and two people to lift and move them. Great for restoration projects or upgrades.

Location: Vallejo Heritage, Vallejo, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Vallejo tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.