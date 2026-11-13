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Vallejo
New Costco Opens in Vallejo
11 days ago
A new Costco warehouse has opened in Vallejo, drawing thousands of shoppers for its grand opening, with some people waiting overnight in lines that wrapped around the building. Read more in Vallejo Weekly: full story.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Vallejo
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.
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