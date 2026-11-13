Vallejo has some solid front-line retail roles right now, with steady hours and clear pay ranges. Good options here if you like helping people and staying active on your feet.

Employer: Cardenas Markets LLC

Cardenas Markets LLC Location: Vallejo, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.40–$19.88/hour

Handle checkout, cash, and customer questions in a busy grocery store. Good fit if you enjoy talking with people and want room to grow while keeping things clean, organized, and friendly at the front end.

Employer: Cardenas Markets LLC

Cardenas Markets LLC Location: Vallejo, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.15–$19.59/hour

Work in the tortilla department, stocking displays, weighing and labeling products, and helping customers pick what they need. Great if you have or can get a Food Handler Card and like a hands-on role around fresh food.

Employer: T-Mobile

Location: Vallejo, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.50/hour base + $5/hour training pay (guaranteed $20/hour with incentives)

Be the face of T-Mobile inside a warehouse/club store, helping customers with phones, plans, and tech questions. Comes with stock grants, 401(k), and access to strong benefits, plus a path to promote into a Mobile Expert role.

Employer: Costco Wholesale

Location: Vallejo, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed in this posting (Costco links to a general pay range page)

Ring up member orders, handle payments, and help keep the front end running smoothly. Role includes cleaning, set-up, and helping in other departments, with access to Costco’s well-known benefits package for eligible employees.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.