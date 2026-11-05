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Vallejo

New Vallejo Weekly issue now available online

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K6UXU_1Gp6F13L00

A new issue of Vallejo Weekly is now available with updates on local events and recent community news in Vallejo. Residents can read the latest stories and find out what is happening around town here: https://t.co/wgXZMZwW1J

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Vallejo

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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