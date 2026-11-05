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Vallejo
New Vallejo Weekly issue now available online
7 days ago
A new issue of Vallejo Weekly is now available with updates on local events and recent community news in Vallejo. Residents can read the latest stories and find out what is happening around town here: https://t.co/wgXZMZwW1J
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Vallejo
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.