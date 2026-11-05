Daytime lane closures on State Route 29 in Vallejo

Caltrans is closing two lanes on State Route 29 between Sequoia Ave and Mini Drive at the Solano/Napa County line in Vallejo from Monday through Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and on Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Drivers should expect delays and use care in the work area. More information: https://t.co/qU7yACSDrF

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Vallejo