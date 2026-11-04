🛒 Vallejo CA Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Openings

Vallejo has a steady flow of front-line customer service roles right now, from cannabis retail to late-night gas station shifts. If you like talking with people and keeping things moving, these are worth a look.

Employer: STIIIZY

STIIIZY Location: Vallejo, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.50/hour + tips

Help customers choose cannabis products, run the register, and keep the shop looking sharp for a leading California brand. Union-backed, with medical insurance for part-time, paid training, employee discounts, and a path to full-time based on seniority. Must be 21+ and able to work weekends and varied shifts.

Also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same role – apply on whichever site you prefer.

Employer: H&S Energy Products

Location: Vallejo, CA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 9 PM – 5 AM, 4 nights per week

Overnight role handling the register, stocking, cleaning, and keeping the station safe and welcoming. Good fit if you like quieter late-night shifts and can stay organized and friendly while multitasking.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—employers often have more than one opening or some flexibility.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.