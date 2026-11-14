Valhalla’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially at Westchester Medical Center. If you’re looking to grow in a teaching hospital with strong benefits, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: WESTCHESTER MEDICAL CENTER ADVANCED PHYSICIAN SERVICES, P.C

WESTCHESTER MEDICAL CENTER ADVANCED PHYSICIAN SERVICES, P.C Location: Valhalla, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (final base pay depends on experience, status, and internal equity)

Faculty role in the Section of Cardiology caring for complex heart failure patients, including LVAD and heart transplant candidates. Includes pre/post-transplant care, work with a multidisciplinary team, and an academic appointment at New York Medical College plus a full benefits package (health, dental, vision, PTO, retirement, CME, malpractice, tuition reimbursement).

Employer: WESTCHESTER MEDICAL CENTER ADVANCED PHYSICIAN SERVICES, P.C

WESTCHESTER MEDICAL CENTER ADVANCED PHYSICIAN SERVICES, P.C Location: Valhalla, NY

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (final base pay depends on experience, status, and internal equity)

Join the Department of Cardiology as a non-invasive cardiologist within the Westchester Heart and Vascular Institute. You’ll focus on imaging and non-invasive care, with options for teaching and research, plus comprehensive benefits and potential academic rank at New York Medical College.

Employer: Westchester Medical Center Health Network

Location: Valhalla, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fellowship-trained Body Imager role in a 600-bed tertiary care and teaching hospital using 3T/1.5T MRI, Spectral CT, digital PET-CT, and modern ultrasound. You’ll teach residents and students, hold an academic appointment at New York Medical College, and receive full benefits including CME and malpractice coverage.

Employer: Westchester Medical Center Health Network

Location: Valhalla, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level radiography role where you’ll position patients, operate x-ray equipment, and handle image processing and records under supervision. Great fit for recent grads with a temporary permit who want experience and a path to Senior X-Ray Technologist once fully licensed.

If one of these sounds close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.