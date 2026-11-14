In 2023, while most high school graduates were contemplating college or entering the workforce, one young entrepreneur in Florida was already setting the wheels of his own business in motion—literally. Valet WasteFL, a unique trash management and junk removal company, was founded by a fresh graduate who had long dreamed of entrepreneurship. "I always wanted to own my own business," he shared, inspired by the lifelong ventures of his father, who not only encouraged his son's ambitions but also partnered with him in this new endeavor.



Together, they have carved a niche in the waste management industry by targeting a largely untapped market: private trash services for short-term and vacation rentals. Unlike traditional waste services that cater to residential or commercial areas, Valet WasteFL offers tailored solutions for the ever-growing vacation rental market in Florida. Here, the term 'valet' takes on a new meaning, as the business prides itself on doing more than just picking up trash. "Guests take their trash to the cans, and we take it from there," the owner explained, detailing their process of valeting trash cans from properties to their bright green garbage truck.



This novel approach has positioned Valet WasteFL as a pioneer in its field. Without any direct competition in the short-term rental sector, they've found themselves in a unique position. Their service is not only quick and convenient but also budget-friendly, offering same-day pickups and flexible scheduling. The young entrepreneur emphasizes that their service is more than just junk removal. It’s about managing the entire waste process, ensuring that properties remain clean and inviting for the next guest—a crucial element in the hospitality industry.



Owning their own garbage truck has been a game changer, allowing them to handle everything from routine trash pickups to large-scale junk removal with ease. By focusing on private services, they also cater to storage facilities, co-living homes, senior residences, and individual residents needing extra or missed pickups. Their comprehensive approach ensures that no matter the size or complexity of the job, it’s handled with efficiency and care.

The name Valet WasteFL is a reflection of the service ethos. It speaks to the personalized care and attention each client receives, akin to a valet who ensures your needs are met quickly and efficiently. The 'FL' in their name anchors them to their roots in Florida, a state known for its vibrant tourism and ever-expanding rental market. This focus on niche service areas allows them to thrive where others haven’t ventured.

Beyond the logistical aspect, the business has a keen eye for detail that sets them apart. "An empty house is a dangerous house," the founder observed, recounting instances where their vigilance during trash runs has uncovered issues that property managers might miss—broken windows, malfunctioning gates, or even unexpected wildlife encounters like a live raccoon in a garbage can. Such discoveries are not just anecdotes but essential service aspects that illustrate their commitment to clients.

The partnership between father and son is the heart of Valet WasteFL. The elder, seasoned in the ways of business, offers guidance and support, working side by side with his son to navigate the challenges of entrepreneurship. This dynamic not only strengthens their family bond but also infuses the business with a sense of shared purpose and resilience. Their favorite moments often emerge from the unexpected details they uncover during routine runs, turning potential problems into opportunities to build trust and reliability with their clients. These instances highlight the personal touch they bring to an industry often seen as impersonal and transactional.

For the young founder, this venture is more than just a business; it’s a manifestation of his entrepreneurial spirit and a tribute to his father's legacy of business ownership. As Valet WasteFL continues to expand its services across Florida, the team remains committed to innovation in waste management, setting new standards for private trash services.

This father-son team provides a grounded and inspiring example of how vision, hard work, and familial collaboration can create a service that not only meets a need but does so with a personal touch that resonates deeply with their clients.





Valet WasteFL

📍 5443 Cruz Road

📆 Founded: 2023

👤 Owner: Valet Waste

✨ What Makes It Different: Private trash service for vacation rentals and unique valet method