Valencia County Sheriff’s Toyland Set for Dec. 18

Valencia County Sheriff’s Toyland will take place on December 18, 2026, from 5–8 p.m. at the Valencia County Fairgrounds, 14 I-25 Bypass in Belen. Families can sign up at the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office now through December 4, 2026 and must bring a PNM bill or other bill that shows their physical address. New, unwrapped toys and holiday gifts for children ages 0–12 are being accepted as donations at the Sheriff’s Office, 543 Luna Ave. in Los Lunas, through December 11, 2026. The American Legion Riders’ 15th Annual Toyz-4-Kidz Ride will support the toy drive on December 5, 2026, with registration at 10 a.m. and kickstands up at noon; entry is $20 or an unwrapped toy (no stuffed animals), and non-riders may also donate. For questions about Toyland, sign-ups, or donating, call Heather at 505-866-2403.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Valencia County Admin and Government