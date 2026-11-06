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Valencia County
Sinkhole Closes Hwy 309 River Bridge in Valencia Co.
8 days ago
A sinkhole has closed the bridge on Hwy 309 at Riverbridge and Hwy 47 in Valencia County as of 2026-11-06. The bridge will be closed for an unknown amount of time, and drivers are asked to use alternate routes and follow local news for updates.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Valencia County Admin and Government
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.
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