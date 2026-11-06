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🐶 Gentle Huskies & a Sweet Collie Ready for Adoption in Vale
Three wonderful dogs in Vale, NC are hoping for a soft bed, kind hands, and a forever family. If you’ve been thinking about adding a dog to your home, these pups are already vetted, social, and so ready to love.
Oberon
- Breed: Siberian Husky mix
- Age: Adult (around 8 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Western NCSR
- Phone: (828) 234-7297
Oberon is a calm, older husky mix who loves people, dogs, and even cats. He’s described as very docile and remarkably quiet for a husky. His favorite hobbies are simple and sweet: sleeping and getting pets. He is neutered and currently needs a foster home as soon as possible, or a forever home that will let him relax and enjoy his golden years.
👉 Meet Oberon and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Odin
- Breed: Siberian Husky mix
- Age: Adult (around 5 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Western NCSR
- Phone: (828) 234-7297
Odin is a friendly, easygoing husky mix who does well with people, dogs, and cats. Like his buddy Oberon, he’s very docile and quiet for a husky. He enjoys sleeping and being petted, and is already neutered. Odin also needs a foster ASAP, so if you can open your home, even short-term, you’ll be helping him in a big way.
👉 Meet Odin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Books
- Breed: Border Collie mix
- Age: Young (about 1.5 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn
- Adoption Fee: $450
- Shelter: Western NCSR
- Phone: (828) 234-7297
Books (also called Bookie or Bookerton) is a young, white-faced Border Collie mix with a big heart. He is:
- Neutered
- Up to date on all shots
- Heartworm negative and on prevention
- Housebroken and crate trained
- Good with other dogs, cats, kids, and even chickens
Books loves to play outside, enjoys belly rubs, and likes to give hugs and kisses. He sounds like a great fit for an active family who wants a friendly, social dog.
👉 Meet Books and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Vale, NC, please consider fostering or adopting one of these wonderful dogs from Western NCSR. A quick call to (828) 234-7297 could be the start of a beautiful new chapter for both you and them.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.