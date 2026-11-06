Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Pets

🐶 Gentle Huskies & a Sweet Collie Ready for Adoption in Vale

9 days ago

Three wonderful dogs in Vale, NC are hoping for a soft bed, kind hands, and a forever family. If you’ve been thinking about adding a dog to your home, these pups are already vetted, social, and so ready to love.

Oberon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uoYbh_1GoTj0V700
  • Breed: Siberian Husky mix
  • Age: Adult (around 8 years)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
  • Adoption Fee: $100
  • Shelter: Western NCSR
  • Phone: (828) 234-7297

Oberon is a calm, older husky mix who loves people, dogs, and even cats. He’s described as very docile and remarkably quiet for a husky. His favorite hobbies are simple and sweet: sleeping and getting pets. He is neutered and currently needs a foster home as soon as possible, or a forever home that will let him relax and enjoy his golden years.

👉 Meet Oberon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Odin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eQfdX_1GoTj0V700
  • Breed: Siberian Husky mix
  • Age: Adult (around 5 years)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
  • Adoption Fee: $100
  • Shelter: Western NCSR
  • Phone: (828) 234-7297

Odin is a friendly, easygoing husky mix who does well with people, dogs, and cats. Like his buddy Oberon, he’s very docile and quiet for a husky. He enjoys sleeping and being petted, and is already neutered. Odin also needs a foster ASAP, so if you can open your home, even short-term, you’ll be helping him in a big way.

👉 Meet Odin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Books

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U60pE_1GoTj0V700
  • Breed: Border Collie mix
  • Age: Young (about 1.5 years)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn
  • Adoption Fee: $450
  • Shelter: Western NCSR
  • Phone: (828) 234-7297

Books (also called Bookie or Bookerton) is a young, white-faced Border Collie mix with a big heart. He is:

  • Neutered
  • Up to date on all shots
  • Heartworm negative and on prevention
  • Housebroken and crate trained
  • Good with other dogs, cats, kids, and even chickens

Books loves to play outside, enjoys belly rubs, and likes to give hugs and kisses. He sounds like a great fit for an active family who wants a friendly, social dog.

👉 Meet Books and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Vale, NC, please consider fostering or adopting one of these wonderful dogs from Western NCSR. A quick call to (828) 234-7297 could be the start of a beautiful new chapter for both you and them.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources
emoji_like
emoji_love
emoji_sad
81

Comments / 1