🐶 Gentle Huskies & a Sweet Collie Ready for Adoption in Vale

Three wonderful dogs in Vale, NC are hoping for a soft bed, kind hands, and a forever family. If you’ve been thinking about adding a dog to your home, these pups are already vetted, social, and so ready to love.

Breed: Siberian Husky mix

Siberian Husky mix Age: Adult (around 8 years)

Adult (around 8 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Western NCSR

Phone: (828) 234-7297

Oberon is a calm, older husky mix who loves people, dogs, and even cats. He’s described as very docile and remarkably quiet for a husky. His favorite hobbies are simple and sweet: sleeping and getting pets. He is neutered and currently needs a foster home as soon as possible, or a forever home that will let him relax and enjoy his golden years.

👉 Meet Oberon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siberian Husky mix

Siberian Husky mix Age: Adult (around 5 years)

Adult (around 5 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Western NCSR

Phone: (828) 234-7297

Odin is a friendly, easygoing husky mix who does well with people, dogs, and cats. Like his buddy Oberon, he’s very docile and quiet for a husky. He enjoys sleeping and being petted, and is already neutered. Odin also needs a foster ASAP, so if you can open your home, even short-term, you’ll be helping him in a big way.

👉 Meet Odin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie mix

Border Collie mix Age: Young (about 1.5 years)

Young (about 1.5 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

White with tan/yellow/fawn Adoption Fee: $450

Shelter: Western NCSR

Phone: (828) 234-7297

Books (also called Bookie or Bookerton) is a young, white-faced Border Collie mix with a big heart. He is:

Neutered

Up to date on all shots

Heartworm negative and on prevention

and on prevention Housebroken and crate trained

Good with other dogs, cats, kids, and even chickens

Books loves to play outside, enjoys belly rubs, and likes to give hugs and kisses. He sounds like a great fit for an active family who wants a friendly, social dog.

👉 Meet Books and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Vale, NC, please consider fostering or adopting one of these wonderful dogs from Western NCSR. A quick call to (828) 234-7297 could be the start of a beautiful new chapter for both you and them.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.