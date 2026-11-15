Valdosta has a nice mix of hands-on retail and fun, experience-based jobs right now. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Bennetts Company

Bennetts Company Location: Valdosta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help both pros and DIY shoppers pick the right paint and coatings. Good fit if you enjoy talking with customers, keeping a store neat, and working closely with a small team.

Employer: BB BHF Stores, LLC

Location: Valdosta, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00–$18.00 per hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount

Second-in-charge at the store, helping run daily operations, support customers, manage inventory, and lead the team. Great if you have retail or rent-to-own experience and want leadership duties plus steady hours.

Employer: Chaos & Chemistry

Location: Valdosta, GA

Type: Temporary, 6-month, hourly

Pay: $18.00 per hour

Schedule: Thursday–Sunday, ~38 hrs/week, 10-hour shifts

Host high-energy science classes, lead experiments and trivia, and keep guests engaged in a lab-style setting with a live DJ. No lab experience needed—just an outgoing personality, comfort speaking to groups, and the ability to handle preserved specimens.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for other roles to search for.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.