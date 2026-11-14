Valdosta has a nice mix of transportation jobs right now, from local school routes to big‑money over‑the‑road runs and heavy equipment work.

Here are several solid options hiring in Valdosta, GA:

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Based in Valdosta, GA (hiring across Lower 48 & Canada)

Based in (hiring across Lower 48 & Canada) Type: Full-time, OTR, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year (most earn $5,500–$6,500+ per week, guaranteed minimum $5,000/week worked)

Move gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours instead of regular freight. All miles (loaded and empty) are paid, plus detention pay, fuel permits/taxes, tolls, and cargo/liability insurance covered. Passport required and a good fit if you want high earnings and like long-haul, entertainment-industry work.

Employer: Jackson Heights Christian Academy

Location: Valdosta, GA

Type: Part-time, in person

Pay: $12.00–$13.00 per hour, about 10–25 hours per week

Drive young children on set routes and keep trips safe and calm. Great if you have 2+ years childcare experience, First Aid/CPR, and can work a daytime split shift. Includes perks like childcare benefits and professional development assistance.

Employer: Langdale Forest Products Co.

Location: Valdosta, GA (on-site mill)

(on-site mill) Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week + overtime as needed

Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Operate a front-end loader at the bark plant and handle maintenance, welding, hydraulics, and equipment repair. Comes with strong benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, FSA, life insurance, retirement plan, referral program, and they encourage applicants with a criminal record to apply.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—transportation roles tend to open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.