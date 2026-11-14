Valdosta’s logistics scene is busy around the base right now, with several support roles tied to Air Force flying squadrons. All three of these are full-time, long-term, non-deployable jobs with steady weekday schedules.

Employer: Modern Government Solutions

Modern Government Solutions Location: Valdosta, GA (onsite at a DoD installation)

(onsite at a DoD installation) Type: Full-time, onsite

Clearance: Active DoD Secret or able to obtain Tier 3 Secret

Travel: Minimal

You keep people and cargo ready to move at a moment’s notice—no deploying yourself. You’ll manage mobility folders, training, recall rosters, and deployment gear so the squadron can respond fast to exercises and real-world taskings.

Employer: Modern Government Solutions

Modern Government Solutions Location: Valdosta, GA (onsite at a DoD installation)

(onsite at a DoD installation) Type: Full-time, onsite

Clearance: Active DoD Secret or able to obtain Tier 3 Secret

Travel: Minimal

You’ll run the full supply program for a flying squadron—receiving, storing, and issuing gear, tracking inventories and shortfalls, and keeping leadership updated. Good fit if you know Air Force supply systems and like organized, detail-heavy work.

Employer: Modern Government Solutions

Modern Government Solutions Location: Valdosta, GA (onsite at a DoD installation)

(onsite at a DoD installation) Type: Full-time, onsite

Clearance: No clearance; Tier 1 background check required

No clearance; required Travel: Minimal

Hands-on role keeping squadron vehicles and support equipment safe, fueled, and ready. You’ll inspect and repair vehicles and small engines, manage the fleet database, and train/certify operators, including forklift work.

If you’ve got military or base experience and want steady hours supporting flying missions from home, these are worth a look. Click through, skim the full details, and apply soon if one feels right.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.