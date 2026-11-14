Valdosta’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, especially for pediatric care. If you like a warm climate and a family-friendly town, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: CompHealth

CompHealth Location: Valdosta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Outpatient-only pediatric practice with flexible scheduling and light shared phone call. See about 20–25 patients per day in a well-established practice, with the option to be private practice or hospital-employed and a partnership track for long-term growth. Comes with comprehensive benefits (health, retirement, PTO, CME) and support from CompHealth for salary/contract negotiation, licensing, and interviews.

Employer: CompHealth

CompHealth Location: Valdosta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Low-volume pediatric hospitalist role with 5–7 shifts per month and 24-hour shifts where you’re typically on-site 10–12 hours. Average census is 8–10 patients in winter and 2–3 the rest of the year, with no nursery or NICU duties and dedicated pediatric RNs and techs. This is a hospital-employed job with sign-on bonus, student loan reimbursement, full benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match), malpractice coverage, and CompHealth support for negotiation and licensing.

Employer: Clear Path Home Care

Location: Valdosta, GA (in-home care)

(in-home care) Type: Options for full-time, part-time, and PRN

Options for Salary: From $50.00 per hour

Provide one-on-one pediatric nursing care in the home, following each child’s plan of care and working closely with families. You’ll use strong assessment skills, manage meds and treatments, and may work with feeding tubes, trachs, ventilators, seizure precautions, and other complex needs. Offers flexible scheduling, competitive pay, and a supportive clinical team, ideal if you enjoy building long-term relationships with patients.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and reach out anyway—roles like this often lead to other openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.