Valdosta’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with local companies growing and adding skilled roles. If you’ve got engineering or quality experience, there are some strong options open.

Employer: Blue Ops (part of Red Cat Holdings )

Blue Ops (part of ) Location: Valdosta, GA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Salary plus annual equity package and potential bonuses

Hands-on engineering role helping launch new unmanned surface vessels (USVs) in a lean composites manufacturing environment. You’ll develop infusion and finishing processes, design jigs/fixtures, write SOPs, support new product launches, and drive safety and quality on the floor. Great fit if you have 3–5 years in manufacturing engineering, composites or boat-building experience, and SolidWorks/Rhino skills.

Employer: Ace Electric, Inc.

Location: Valdosta, GA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Lead the ISO 9001 Quality Management System for Ace’s engineering and fabrication operations. You’ll own audits, KPIs, corrective actions, and quality training while working closely with production and engineering to cut defects and rework. Ideal if you have 8+ years of manufacturing quality experience, ASQ/ISO certifications, and want to shape quality culture at a long-standing Valdosta employer. Includes health, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k) with match, and access to Ace University for training.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be a stronger match than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.