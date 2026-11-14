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🔧 Valdosta GA Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Valdosta has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like working with your hands and keeping places (and cars) looking sharp.
Maintenance Technician - West Towne Cottages
- Employer: Pegasus Residential
- Location: Valdosta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Apartment service tech role where you handle work orders, basic repairs, and grounds/pool care. Standout perks include $200 weekly on-call bonus, 15 days PTO, 12 paid holidays, 100% paid medical for employee, 401(k) with match, paid certifications (CPO, HVAC), and clear paths to move up.
(USA) Detail Cleaner - Manufacturing, Mon–Fri 10:30pm–7:00am
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 5200 Inner Perimeter Rd, Valdosta, GA 31604
- Type: Likely full-time (overnight shift)
- Pay: $19.80 – $24.80/hour + possible shift premiums
Overnight warehouse detail cleaning job: sweeping, mopping, cleaning spills, running floor equipment, and keeping janitorial supplies stocked. Comes with Walmart’s big-company benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and paid education (Live Better U).
Mobile Car Detailer
- Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details
- Location: Valdosta, GA (on-site at client locations)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You travel to customers and handle full interior and exterior car detailing. Good fit if you already have your own detailing gear, like working independently, and want flexible, on-the-go work with lots of customer interaction.
Detail Technician
- Employer: Crash Champions Collision Repair Team
- Location: Valdosta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level friendly auto detail and shop support role at a large collision repair company. You’ll wash and detail vehicles for delivery and help keep the shop grounds maintained—great if you’re detail-oriented and want a path into the automotive repair world.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has extra details or related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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