The Southern Georgia Regional Commission Council will hold its next public meeting on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at the SGRC Waycross Office, 1725 South Georgia Parkway West, Waycross, GA. The Executive Committee will meet at 10:00 AM, followed by the full Council Meeting at 11:00 AM; this is the final regular Council meeting before the Annual Meeting and Awards Dinner in December. For questions or to confirm attendance, contact Kim Vining, Program Engagement Coordinator, at kvining@sgrc.us or (912) 285-6097.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Southern Georgia Regional Commission