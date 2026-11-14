Kittens are waiting in Valdosta, GA for someone to bring them home. All of these babies are at the Humane Society of Valdosta/Lowndes County Inc. and looking for safe, loving families.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby/white

Brown tabby/white Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Humane Society of Valdosta/Lowndes County Inc.

Phone: (229) 247-3266

This little girl has a classic brown tabby coat with white accents and is still very young. Contact the shelter to ask about her vaccinations, spay status, and how she does with kids or other pets.

👉 Meet St Paulie girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange or red/white

Orange or red/white Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Humane Society of Valdosta/Lowndes County Inc.

Phone: (229) 247-3266

Sam Adams is a tiny orange-and-white boy, full of kitten charm. Ask the shelter about his health checks and whether he’s started on vaccines yet.

👉 Meet Sam Adams and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/white

Black/white Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Humane Society of Valdosta/Lowndes County Inc.

Phone: (229) 247-3266

Yuengling is a black-and-white baby boy with that classic “tuxedo” look. Call the shelter to learn more about his personality and care needs.

👉 Meet Yuengling and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange or red/white

Orange or red/white Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Humane Society of Valdosta/Lowndes County Inc.

Phone: (229) 247-3266

Guiness is another adorable orange-and-white kitten boy. The shelter can share details on his litter habits, socialization, and vet care so far.

👉 Meet Guiness and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange or red/cream or ivory

Orange or red/cream or ivory Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Humane Society of Valdosta/Lowndes County Inc.

Phone: (229) 247-3266

Mogwai has a soft medium-length coat in warm orange and cream tones. Reach out to the shelter to ask about grooming needs, vaccines, and if he’s been neutered yet.

👉 Meet Mogwai and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange or red/white

Orange or red/white Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Humane Society of Valdosta/Lowndes County Inc.

Phone: (229) 247-3266

Becks is a young orange-and-white kitten who would love a cozy home. The shelter can tell you more about his temperament and any current medical care.

👉 Meet Becks and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/white

Black/white Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Humane Society of Valdosta/Lowndes County Inc.

Phone: (229) 247-3266

Stella Artois is a black-and-white baby girl with striking markings. Call the shelter to ask how she does with handling, other pets, and her vet history so far.

👉 Meet Stella Artois and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Valdosta, GA, please consider opening your home to one of these kittens. You can call (229) 247-3266 or click the links above to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.