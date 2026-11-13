📅 Valdosta Christmas Parade now starts at 5 p.m. on Dec. 5

The Greater Valdosta Community Christmas Parade has a new earlier start time this year.

Date: Saturday, December 5, 2026

NEW Start Time: 5:00 p.m.

Location: Patterson Street and Historic Downtown Valdosta

and Theme: “The Polar Express”

Grand Marshal: Dr. Lucy Greene

The City of Valdosta and Valdosta Main Street moved the start time earlier to make the growing parade easier to enjoy, especially for families with young children.

You’re encouraged to come early, check out downtown shops and restaurants, watch the festive floats, marching bands, and community groups, and then stick around downtown after the parade to keep the holiday fun going.

Residents, visitors, and parade participants should mark their calendars and note the new 5 p.m. start time when making plans.