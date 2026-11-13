Valdosta has some solid transportation and equipment roles right now, from hands-on shop work to road and rail. Good mix of steady local jobs and higher-earning travel roles.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas

Bridgestone Americas Location: Valdosta, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $28.13/hour, flat-rate performance pay

Entry-to-mid level tech role doing oil changes, inspections, brakes, tires, and basic repairs with training from senior techs. Comes with day-1 medical, dental, vision, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) match, and company-paid ASE tests with bonuses.

Employer: Blair (Blair Logistics)

(Blair Logistics) Location: Valdosta, GA (OTR across multiple regions)

(OTR across multiple regions) Type: Full-time, 1099 contractor, lease purchase

Pay: Up to $3,500/week potential, 68%–76% of linehaul, **$5,000 sign-on bonus***

Lease-purchase flatbed role with weekend home time, high percentage pay, and a 2–4 year path to truck ownership. Includes all-expenses-paid orientation, fuel/maintenance discounts, no forced dispatch, and weekly direct deposit.

Employer: National Railroad Safety Services, Inc. (NRSS)

Location: Valdosta, GA (field-based, heavy travel)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28 – $37/hour, based on experience

Safety-focused rail role protecting work crews on and around tracks, with 50%–85% travel and daily coordination with train crews and contractors. Offers medical, dental, vision, life insurance, disability, paid vacation/holidays, and 401(k).

Employer: Walmart

Location: Valdosta, GA

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Hands-on shop job working on transport refrigeration units, trailer repairs, brakes, tires, and fuel systems for Walmart’s fleet. You’ll handle diagnostics, repairs, documentation, and work closely with other techs to keep trucks and trailers road-ready.

Employer: WM (Waste Management)

(Waste Management) Location: Valdosta, GA – waste disposal site

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $22.00/hour, depending on experience

Operate dozers, scrapers, and front-end loaders at a landfill with steady hours (Mon–Fri + every 5th Saturday, 6:00am start). Comes with comprehensive health coverage, company-matched 401(k), stock purchase plan, education assistance, and adoption/parent support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details and shift options are better than they sound at first glance.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.